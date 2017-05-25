Employees of the Year

(Classified School Employees Week)…It ends Friday.

During the week, Imperial County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Todd Finnell recognized five outstanding classified school employees in Imperial County as Classified School Employees of the Year. The five include Margarita Carpio with the Brawley Union High School District, Raymundo Castaneda with the Imperial County Office of Education, Henry Neidiffer with the Central Union High School District, Jesse Pia with the Brawley Union High School District, and Rosalba Villasenor with the Brawley Union High School District.