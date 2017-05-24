Mexicali would like to expand with Imperial County

(Special presentation and request)…Both occurred at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Xavier Rivas, Vice President of the oldest Industrial Park in Mexicali, made the presentation. Rivas said the Industrial Park included 37 national an international factories. PIMSA has developed four Industrial Parks and two industrial units. The Parks are on 19 million square feet of land. 5.2 million square feet of buildings. Rivas said the Mexicali Industrial Parks is continually looking to expand. He said PIMSA had a Business Model for Industrial Development in the Imperial Valley. He said his group was very interested in Promoting Mexicali and the Imperial Valley as one region to new industrial development. District One Supervisor John Renison was asked to pursue a possible Memorandum of Understanding with PIMSA, and report back to the local supervisors.