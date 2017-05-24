IID's Annual Scholarship awards

(Scholarships awarded)…The ceremony was Tuesday afternoon.

20 scholarships were awarded at the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors meeting. The applicants were dependents of IID employees, who have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average or above, and will be attending an accredited college or university in the fall. The District says this year they received 20 applications from highly motivated high school seniors. Each applicant met or exceeded the requirements. All 20 were awarded scholarships of various amounts. This year’s scholarship committee consisted of Juan Lopez, Kelly Bishop, Veronica Zabala and Luis Talavera.