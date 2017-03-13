Board of Supervisors Tuesday meeting

(Safe Off-Highway Vehicle Crossings)….They will be discussed by the Board of Supervisors.

The Board meets Tuesday morning. They will also discuss resolutions from the Calipatria, Brawley and El Centro Elementary School Districts. The resolutions change their election days to November of even number years. The Supervisors will review the guidelines of the Agricultural Benefit Scholarship Program. And, sitting as the Air Pollution Control District, they will discuss PM 10 issues and ozone projects. The Board convenes into public session at 9:30 Tuesday morning.