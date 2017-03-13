Open House in Calexico

(Cal Trans hosting an Open House)…It is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Open House will be held at Mains Elementary School in Calexico from 5-8 pm. The purpose of the Open House is to meet with community members about the Highway 98 Widening Project. The Project is scheduled to begin in early April. The public is invited to drop-in anytime between 5-8 Tuesday night and meet with the Cal Trans Project team members to learn about the project, including long term detours and full closures on portions of the Highway during the year-long construction period. Phase one will widen the Highway between Eady and Ollie Avenues, from two to four lanes and help relieve congestion. The work includes installing a traffic signal at Cesar Chavez Boulevard and adding sidewalks along the length of the project.