IID Board meeting

(IID Board to honor Bill DuBois)…It will be at their meeting Tuesday.

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will adopt a resolution honoring the Imperial County pioneer, who passed away recently. Also Tuesday, the Board is scheduled to award the 2017 IID Scholarships. The Directors are scheduled to discuss two RFP’s. One for 60 megawatts of community solar development and Coachella Energy Partners for expansion of the battery storage project. A long-term firm transmission service agreement with Ormesa will be discussed, as well as an agreement with CED Wisteria Solar. The Directors will also consider the purchase of refrigerant for the Niland Gas Turbine Plant. The IID Board meeting is open to the public at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon.