County Supervisors meet Tuesday

(County Supervisors to receive a special presentation)…The Board meets Tuesday in El Centro.

As part of a short agenda, Xavier Rivas will give the Supervisors a presentation on a partnership between Imperial County and the PIMSA Industrial Park in Mexicali. That presentation is scheduled for 10:15 Tuesday morning. The Supervisors will also discuss the Imperial County Impact Fee Study. They will also be asked to take action on the Calexico/County EDA application. The Board will be asked to Proclaim May 21-27 as National Public Works Week. Another Proclamation will declare the week as Emergency Medical Services Week and they will be asked to declare May 24th as Emergency Medical Services Day for Children. The Board convenes into public session at 9:30 Tuesday morning.