Public Works week

(County Department of Public Works Open House)…It is scheduled for May 24th.

In observance of National Public Works Week, the local Department of Public Works will host an Open House at their offices in El Centro. The event will run from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm at their Administrative office. It is an opportunity for the public to get a firsthand look at the scope of work Public Works does for the community, A portion of the street in front of the Administrative office will be closed for static displays of equipment used for their field operations, including, but not limited to, road maintenance and repair, street sweeping, and emergency road closures. There will also be demonstrations by the Department’s various Divisions and there will be tours of the facility.