One week away from High School Graduation Ceremonies

(The First High School to graduate their seniors)….It will be Vincent Memorial. Next Friday,

Vincent memorial will hold their ceremonies at 7:00 pm at O\The Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. On June 1st Desert Oasis and the Adult Education will hold their Graduation Ceremonies at the Southwest Theater at 7:00 pm. June 2nd will be a busy night. San Pasqual Seniors will graduate on that date. Central Union High School will hold their ceremonies at 8:00 pm at Cal Jones Field. Southwest High School will also hold their graduation ceremonies on June 2nd. They will be held at Freeway Stadium starting at 8:00 pm.