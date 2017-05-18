Ross Avenue Improvements

The City of El Centro will begin work on the Ross Avenue Improvement Project next week.

The work , funded by Measure D , will begin Monday , May 22 , 2017 and is expected to be completed by June 23, 2017. The work will take place between 3rd Street and Fairfield Drive and will cause a full road closure between May 22 and May 26 , 2017 as contractors will do roadway grinding , structural dugouts and paving operations. Closures will also occur on May 30 and again on June 8 , 2017 for paving operations. Cost of the project is $650,000.