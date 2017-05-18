Attempoted Homicide In Yuma

A 36-year old Yuma man was shot multiple times late Wednesday evening.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office , deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of Linda Lane at about 11:11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies located a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. According to the victim , he was approached by unknown subjects in a grey sedan. The victim was in the area of Vaughn Avenue at the time of the shooting but fled the scene to residence on Linda Lane where the resident called 911.

The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The YCSO is asking anyone who might have any information about the shooting contact their office.