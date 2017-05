Mall Walk Saturday

(2017 Mall Walkers Event)…It is this Saturday.

El Centro Regional Medical Center will hold a kick-off event to celebrate International World Asthma day. They will be hosting a health walk to encourage the community to take steps towards better health with the Mall Walkers Program. It is available year-round at the Imperial Valley Mall. It will be held from 7:00 am to 9:00 am, Saturday at the Mall.