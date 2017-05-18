Garcia bill aims for clean emissions

(Assemblyman Garcia authors AB1073)….It provides for the California Clean Truck, Bus, and Off-Road Vehicle and Equipment Technology Program.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia says the measure to increase clean vehicles and reduce emissions has successfully passed the Assembly and made its way to the Senate. Garcia said in addition to the state’s 2030 climate targets, California is currently working to meet health-based air quality standards established by the Federal Clean Air Act. Failure to comply by 2023 jeopardizes the state’s federal transportation funding.