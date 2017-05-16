General Assembly and Economic Summit

(2017 Imperial Valley General Assembly and Economic Summit)….It is being held Wednesday and Thursday.

The two-day event is being held at the Imperial Palms Hotel and Resort in Holtville. It is being presented by the Imperial County Transportation Commission and the Imperial County Economic Development Corporation. The reception for the summit begins at 6:00 pm Wednesday. During the Economic Summit there will be networking and an opportunity to hear panels discuss the economic outlook for the Imperial Valley. At the General Assembly participants will learn about regional government strategies and transportation opportunities from the US Federal Highway Administration and the State of California’s Department of Transportation. The Banquet will be Thursday at 5:00 pm. Following the Economic Summit there will be a tour of the Imperial Regional Detention Center and the East Port of Entry.