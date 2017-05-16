Supervisors approve loan request

(Loan approved for Doc’s Organics)…It is an Agricultural Benefits Loan

. The $500,000 approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday will be added to the $500,000 previously approved by the Board. Doc’s Organics wants to construct an Organic Packing Shed near Westmorland in order to legally pack and ship their organically grown produce, mostly citrus. Doc’s would also pack and ship organic produce grown by other farmers, as well. The Organic Packing Shed project will cost over $6 million, and eventually create over 20 new jobs in Imperial County. Once the job targets are met, 20 % percent of the loan will be forgiven by the County.