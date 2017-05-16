Decision on Prop 64 delayed

(County Board of Supervisors discuss Proposition 64)…The Proposition was passed by California voters last November.

It is the Adult Use of Marijuana Act. It allows for the recreational use of marijuana by adults, as well as medicinal marijuana. It also gives the Counties in the state the option of allowing the recreational use of marijuana, or not. During their meeting Tuesday, the local Supervisors mostly opposed the recreational use, but said they needed more information on the medicinal use of marijuana. Staff was directed to research the state details on the proposition. They also want to hear from the City Managers from the 7 incorporated Cities in the County. The Board wants to know how the various City Councils are leaning, as to the medicinal marijuana issue. The Supervisors agreed to discuss the issue again and possibly take some type of action on June 6th.