Special IID Board meeting

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors are expected to go into Closed Session at 4:00 pm. According to the agenda, the Directors will discuss existing litigation and Property Negotiations with Schaffner Dairy, Incorporated. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. Following the closed session, the Board will reconvene in open session to report any action taken in the closed session, if there are any to report.