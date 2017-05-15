Cell Tower back on agenda

(Proposed Clear Talk Holtville Tower to be discussed, again)….The Airport Land Use Commission will hold a public hearing.

The issue had been scheduled by the Commission for last month’s meeting, but that meeting was canceled. According to their agenda, the Airport Land Use Commission will meet Wednesday at 6:00 pm. The only item on the agenda is a public hearing on the proposed Clear Talk Telecommunications Tower. The 120-foot telecommunications Cell Tower is proposed for construction in Samaha Park in Holtville. Despite protests from residents in Holtville, the proposal was approved by the Holtville Planning Commission and the Holtville City Council.