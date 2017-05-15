Utility pole fire

(Some El Centro residents in the dark early Saturday morning)…The outage was caused by an Imperial Irrigation District utility pole fire

. The fire was reported at around 3:00 in the morning. Residents report hearing a couple of bangs before the fire on the pole in the 1700 block of Euclid in El Centro. Electrical power in the area was lost for a period. El Centro Fire was able to quickly extinguish the fire. IID crews worked to restore the power to the residents. No injuries were reported in the incident.