Flipped trailer blocks County Road

The California Highway Patrol said the trailer of a big rig flipped on Keystone Road near McConnell Road. The road was closed at just after 7:00 Sunday night from Weist and Keystone Roads to Keystone and McConnell Roads. No injuries were reported, but the flipped trailer was blocking the roadway. Before the trailer could be moved, the company that owns the rig had to come to the Valley to unload the trailer. They also were to drain the diesel fuel from the rig’s tanks. The cause of the incident is under investigation.