Abandoned Gas Station Burns

The El Centro Fire Department extinguished a blaze in an abandoned gas station early Sunday morning.

The El Centro Police and Fire Departments Dispatch Center received multiple 9 1 1 calls shortly after midnight Sunday morning about a fire in an abandoned gas station at 4th and Broadway. The first engines that arrived at the scene found a small outbuilding on the property fully involved in flames. Fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze and were able to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings on the property.

No injuries were reported. ECFD investigators are working to determine the cause.