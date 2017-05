Motorcycle Rider Injured

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday afternoon accident that left a motorcycle rider with major injuries,

The single vehicle accident was reported at 1:00 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 8 at the truck escape ramp on Mt. Springs grade near In-Ko-Pah. The motorcycle rider apparently lost control of the bike and went down on the roadway. The identity of the rider has not been released. The accident remains under investigation.