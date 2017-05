Caltrans Will Close I-8 Ramps

Caltrans will close ramps on Interstate 8 at three locations in Imperial County next week.

On Tuesday , May 16 the ramps at Dunaway Road will be closed. On Wednesday , May 17 the ramps at Drew Road will close and on Thursday , May 18 the ramps at Forrester Road will be closed. All the ramps will be closed to complete slurry seal work. The closures will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day.