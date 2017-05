Cemetery restoration continues

(Restoration of Memory Gardens Cemetery will continue)…This despite the fact the Cemetery has been sold, again.

Imperial Valley for Vets learned of the sale last week. They say restoration of the cemetery will continue, as scheduled. Volunteers are needed to turn out this Saturday and on May 20th. The 27th is Memorial Day weekend. The volunteer crews work from 7:00 to 10:00 am. They are asked to bring a hat and work gloves and to please dress appropriately.