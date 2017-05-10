Ride your bike to work or school

(May is National Bike Month)…The Imperial Valley Velo Club and the County Health Department are sponsoring a special day.

It is May 18th. They have declared that day as a Day to Ride Your Bike to Work or to School. From 7-9 am on May 18th, while you are riding your bike, it is suggested you stop by one of their tables to pick up a gift bag. They have set up tables at 7 locations. In El Centro at the Starbucks in the Valley Plaza and at Bucklin Park, on the 8th Street side. In Calexico at Starbucks on Highway 98. In Brawley at the Transit Center on the South Plaza. In Imperial at Johnny’s Burritos. And, in Holtville in Holt Park on 5th Street. T-shirts are being sold at the Finish Line bike shop in El Centro