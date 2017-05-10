SDSU/IV kicks off Graduation Season

(Graduation season has arrived)…Local schools will be graduating seniors through June 15th

. It all starts Thursday evening. San Diego State University/Imperial Valley Campus will hold its 57th Commencement ceremony. It starts at 7:00 pm at the Rollie Carrillo Quad on the Calexico Campus. The Commencement speaker will be Maria Ambriz, the Superintendent of the Calexico Unified School District. She is an alumnus of SDSU/IV. Vincent Memorial High School holds their Graduation Ceremony on May 26th at Our Lady of Guadalupe.