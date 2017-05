Manuel Perez fills vacancy

(Former Assemblyman back in politics)….He has received an appointment by the Governor.

44-year-old Manuel Perez served in the State Assembly from 2008 to 2014. Perez represented the Coachella Valley and all of Imperial County. This week the Governor’s office announced Perez had been appointed to serve as a County Supervisor in Riverside County. Perez fills the vacancy left by the passing of Supervisor John Benoit. The appointment does not require Senate confirmation.