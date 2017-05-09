Happy Mother's Day, twice for many moms

(A double celebration for many Mothers)….They get two Mother’s Days.

Mexican Mother’s Day is always on May 10th. In the United States, Mother’s Day is the second Sunday in May. In Imperial Valley and in several other areas of the U.S. Mothers of Mexican decent celebrate both days. The special day to honor Mothers was originally approved in the United States on May tenth. Congress decided it should be on the second Sunday of May. When Mexico adopted the special day, they approved a fixed date and decided it should be the day it was originally approved.