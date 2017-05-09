Supervisors approve a sponsorship for a new fundraising event

(Evening on the Green)….It is coming up Saturday

. It is a new event presented by the Imperial Valley Community Foundation. Tuesday the County Board of Supervisors approved a sponsorship of the inaugural fundraising event, in the amount of $2,500. The new annual event will be held at Brock Asparagus. It is designed to be an upscale, all-inclusive experience, combining world-class cuisine with world-class entertainment, featuring 10-time Grammy winner and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Arturo Sandoval.