County amends budget for Detention Facility construction

(Construction of the new Detention Facility came up short of funds)….That was corrected Tuesday.

The County originally budgeted $7.5 million for the construction of the Oren Fox Detention Facility. It turns out, that was not enough. Tuesday the County Board of Supervisors approved a Budget Amendment Resolution to appropriate an additional $7 million for the project. The State awarded the County Sheriff’s office $33 million to fund the construction of the project. The State releases funds as they are invoiced by the County. There is no impact to the County General Fund. Construction of the new Detention Facility is expected to be completed by February 2018.