County agreement with SDSU

The agreement is between the County Workforce Development and SDSU Research Foundation. It is for professional services under the Employee Development and Advancement Program. Under the $35,000 agreement, the program incorporates interactive soft skills workshops that focus on empowerment, customer service, work ethic, leadership, teamwork and life skills. It allows SDSU/IV Campus students to practice their acquired knowledge as interns. The ultimate goal of the program is to give participants a complete experience from where they can emerge with a valuable professional portfolio as well as indispensable professional experience.