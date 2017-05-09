Arson Suspect Detained

The El Centro Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 500 block of West Orange Street at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The first fire units arrived on scene and found heavy smoke coming from the doors and attic of the residence and a second alarm was issued. El Centro firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. One occupant of the house had been able to escape unharmed. The local Red Cross chapter was able to assist the displaced resident.

El Centro Fire Department investigators concluded the fire was arson and a person of interest was detained and taken in for questioning.