Strong Winds Rake Valley

Strong winds ripped through the Imperial Valley Saturday knocking down trees , utility poles and road signs.

According to the National Weather Service , gusts reached 60 miles per hour between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Saturday with sustained winds of 40 plus miles per hour most of the day. Numerous trees were toppled and road signs were blown over. Austin Road was closed between Worthington and Harris Roads was closed due to downed power poles and lines. Huff Road between Boley and Hetzel Roads was also closed because the wind downed numerous power poles.

The NWS forecast for Sunday calls for winds of 10 miles per hour with a 40% chance of showers. The clouds , chance of showers and lowered temperatures will prevail through Wednesday.