Memory Gardens Cemetery Restoration

(Volunteers are still needed0…And, they are asked to bring a friend.

They are needed for the Memory Gardens Cemetery Restoration Project. Organizers, the Imperial Valley for Vets committee, say it is a community project, and should be important to everyone. Restoration work has been scheduled all month, May 6th, May 13th, and May 20th. May 27th is Memorial Day Weekend. Volunteers are asked to spread the word for this community project. They say more hands make light work. Volunteers should bring hats and work gloves and they should dress appropriately. Work hours are from 7:00 am to 10:00 am at Memory Gardens Cemetery, off Highway 86, North of Imperial.