Beauty and the Beast

(Family entertainment)…It will be at Palmer Auditorium in Brawley.

It is the production of Beauty and the Beast. It is being presented by the North County Coalition for the Arts and features the Ooh La La Dance and Studios. It is being described as the greatest performance ever to be presented at Palmer Auditorium. There will be performances all weekend, starting Friday at 7:00 pm. Saturday’s performance will also be at 7:00 pm. Sunday’s performance will be at 2:00 pm.