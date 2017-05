Family Fishin Fun Day

(The 9th Annual WCT Townsel Memorial)….It is coming this month.

The Annual WCT Townsel Memorial Family Fishin Fun Day is a fun way to remember Wes, Cody and Tanner Townsel. This year it is being held May 20th at Sunbeam Lake. It will start at 6:00 am and end at 1:00 pm. The first 100 kids get a free fishing pole. Other prizes will also be given away. To Participate you must be 16 years of age or older and have a valid fishing license.