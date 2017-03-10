Local Holocaust survivors

(Assemblyman looking for some special people)….Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia says he wants to honor them.

Garcia said he wants to honor Holocaust survivors and commemorate their personal stories of perseverance in observance of California Holocaust Memorial Week. He is asking for names of local Holocaust survivors, children of survivors, World War 2 liberators, or Holocaust remembrance organizations. Selected individuals will have the opportunity to join other statewide honorees for a Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony at the State Capital. Nominations should be submitted to the Assemblyman’s District office by Monday, March 20th. For more information in the Imperial Valley, call 760-355-8656.