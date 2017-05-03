CBP has a busy weekend

(The CBP seizes $3 million in Drugs)…And they capture 13 fugitives.

The US Customs and Border Protection officers, working the ports of entry in the San Diego and Imperial Counties intercepted more than 700 pounds of narcotics, valued at more than $3 million, and captured 13 fugitives with outstanding felony warrants. It all happened over the final weekend in April. The CBP says, breaking it all down, they intercepted 208 pounds of methamphetamine, 149 pounds of cocaine, 23 pounds of heroin, and 347 pounds of marijuana. The fugitives were arrested for various charges, including larceny, assault, burglary and stolen vehicles.