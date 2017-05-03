Weather Statement

(The weather is warm)….And it is going to get warmer.

The National Weather Service says temperatures are between 10 and 15 degrees above normal. They are expected to be between 102 and 105 Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. The Weather Service says Imperial County could experience record highs on Friday. Temperatures are expected to cool somewhat on Saturday as the winds pick up. The windy conditions Saturday will create elevated fire weather conditions and some blowing dust. The National Weather Service says the hot temperatures will increase heat related illness for people exercising or working outdoors, as well as more vulnerable populations such as those without access to adequate air conditioning, especially the elderly.