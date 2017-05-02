Two In Custody Following Brawley Shooting

Brawley Police have two in custody and a looking for a third suspect in a drive-by shooting.

According to a Brawley Police Department press release , at about 10:00 p.m. Monday multiple phone calls were received reporting gunshots in the area of South Palm Avenue and I Street. Responding officers located the victims of a drive-by shooting. A car had been shot multiple times. Two adults and four children had been in the car but none of them were injured.

During the course of an investigation Brawley Police detectives three suspects were identified. Two of the suspects were located at a residence in the 1100 block of H Street and they were taken into custody with out incident. A third suspect , identified as 25-tear old Ronnie Hernandez , remains at large. Police say that Hernandez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police obtained a search warrant was executed at the H Street house and multiple firearms were located and seized in connection with the shooting. According to police the motive for the shooting may be gang related. Brawley Police are asking anyone who may have information on the attempted murder contact the BPD Investigation Department.