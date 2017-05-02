May is a special month

(Supervisors adopt 3 proclamations)…They were approved at this weeks Board of Supervisors meeting.

The first declares May as Mental Health Month. It is designed to increase awareness of Mental Health and remove the stigma of mental health issues. Another proclamation declares Imperial Valley Peace Officers Memorial Day. It is designed to honor the 39 officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty since 1920 in Imperial County, and recognize officers who put their lives on the line every day. The third proclamation declares the month of May as Veteran’s Appreciation Month. It is to recognize and appreciate all who have served in the military service.