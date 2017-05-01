Student Art Show

(IVC Student Art Show 2017)….It is this week.

The Annual Art Show will be held Thursday from 407 pm at the Juanita Salazar Lowe Art Gallery at Imperial Valley College on Aten Road. The awards ceremony will be at 5:00 pm. The Art Gallery is presenting $350 in art supply gift cards to worthy student artists for their outstanding entries. The juror was Michael F. Ruiz from San Diego. Parking will be free for visitors during the event and food will have a Cinco De Mayor Theme. Admission is free. This show will be on display through May 31st.