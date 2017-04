Road work planned next week

(One day road closure)…It will be on West Evan Hewes Highway.

On May 3rd, Evan Hewes will be closed between Austin and Forrester Roads, from 7:30 in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon. The County Public Works Department says crews will be stenciling and striping that portion of Evan Hewes. They recommend motorists use an alternate Route on May third.