IID ranks number one

The Imperial Irrigation District has been named as one of a select group of utilities that connected the most solar or the most storage to the grid in 2016, earning it a spot on the annual top10 utility industry lists compiled by the Smart Electric Power Alliance. In the survey released this week, IID ranked number 1 on the utility energy storage list with 30 megawatts of installed storage in 2016. Considered to be one of the largest of its kind in the western United States, IID’s battery system storage project came online last fall, drawing attention from Energy leaders across the nation.