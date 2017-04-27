Foundation requests an extension

(Local Entity approves request)…The request was made by the Brawley Community Foundation.

The Foundation had been granted $161,000 from the 2012 Competitive Mitigation program. The funds were to be used to renovate the Brawley Theater. The Foundation has run into problems securing contracts for the demolition and renovation of the Brawley Community Playhouse and Theater roof. They went to the Imperial Irrigation District Directors, who sit as the Local Entity, to request the grant disbursement of $84,000 and an extension to complete their project. The request was approved at this week’s IID Board meeting.