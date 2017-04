Air Quality Alert for El Centro Wednesday afternoon

(Air Quality Alert issued for El Centro)…It was issued by the Air Pollution Control District.

The Alert was issued at 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. The APCD said the Air Quality Index for Ozone was very high. That translated into an air quality condition of Unhealthy for Sensitive groups. The levels lowered over night. By Thursday morning air quality was good throughout the county.