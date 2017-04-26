Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

The DEA is continuing its Drug Abuse Prevention Efforts with Prescription Drug Take Back Day. They say disposing of unused medications prevents drug thefts, abuse and overdoses. There will be over 5,000 sites around the country participating in this year’s event. In the past 12 events, the DEA and its partners have taken in more than 3,500 tons of pills. In Imperial County collection sites will be at the El Centro Vons at 750 North Imperial Avenue, Food For Less in Calexico, 109 West Birch Street and in Imperial at the US Border patrol Sector Office, 221 West Aten Road. The disposal sites will be open from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm