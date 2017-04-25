Loan assigned to ARC

(Bowling Alley should open July 1st)…That is the latest prediction.

It comes from ARC of Imperial Valley. In January the County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $1 million Community Benefits loan to El Centro Investments, LLC. Tuesday the Board agreed to assign that loan to ARC Imperial Valley. The loan will allow ARC to purchase the property from El Centro Investments. ARC said they were already renovating and cleaning up the property. They told the Board the renovations would include the parking lot. They expect to hire 40 people to work at the Bowling Alley and entertainment facility. The target date is July 1st.