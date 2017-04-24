Dia Del Nino event

(Clinicas del Pueblo community event)…It is a Dia Del Nino event.

It will provide free toys, educational materials and games, live entertainment, and more. There will be lots of good food for the children and youth of all ages. A highlight of the event will be free oral health, or dental, screenings for the children. It is being held Saturday, April 29th, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the North Plaza Park on Main Street in Brawley. It is to celebrate children and come together for this traditional celebration..