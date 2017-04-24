Public forum on immigration

(Public Forum on Immigration)….It will be held Wednesday at SDSU/IV.

The Forum is being hosted by the IV Borderlands Institute. There will be three separate panel discussions on immigration and the adjudication of immigration cases in the Federal and State Court systems. The discussions will provide information on the immigration courts, the consequences of criminal convictions on one’s immigration status, and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, which provides protection from deportation to eligible individuals brought into the United States as children.